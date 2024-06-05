Uproar over Boateng
Penalty doubled, but fine €600,000 less!
What sounds like a joke verdict has already become reality for the scandalous professional Jérôme Boateng, who was charged with assault in the courts in Munich. Thanks to his contract with LASK, the scenario could now repeat itself in a very similar way in a new trial in this case.
There are rumors of a monthly fixed salary of only 22,000 euros - no idea whether this sum is correct. But whatever Jérôme Boateng will earn at LASK: Compared to previous salaries, the 35-year-old has certainly signed a bread-and-butter contract in Linz. But thanks to this, he could save a lot of money.
Sounds absurd, but it's realistic. But first things first: First of all, it must be emphasized that the presumption of innocence still applies to the 35-year-old. Even though Boateng has already been fined millions twice in Munich for assault before the final verdict was overturned due to a technicality. Which is why the allegations of violence made by Sherin Senler - she is the mother of Boateng's twins born in 2011 - will be retried from June 14. For the third time:
- In 2021, the Munich district court had sentenced Boateng to a fine of 1.8 million euros in the first instance,
- In 2022, the Munich Regional Court sentenced him to "only" 1.2 million in the second instance.
Sounds like the sentence has been reduced. But in reality, the opposite was actually the case! Despite the 600,000 euro lower fine, the sentence had doubled!
- In the first instance, the fine consisted of 60 daily rates of €30,000 each.
- In the second instance, however, it consisted of 120 daily rates of €10,000!
Explanation: The daily rates are based on the salary - and Boateng had earned less in 2022 after his move to Lyon than before at FC Bayern. And in the event of another conviction, the daily rates should be significantly reduced again thanks to the LASK contract.
