Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Breaking with tradition

Due to fall vacation: Bank breaks with tradition

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 09:46

During the coronavirus pandemic, banks started to extend the activities surrounding World Savings Day to several days and weeks in order to better distribute customer flows. Now one financial institution is making a clean break: After more than 100 years of celebrating World Savings Day on October 31, Sparkasse Oberösterreich is moving it forward.

comment0 Kommentare

It is the national holiday that many people associate with formative memories from their childhood - when they went to the bank with their piggy bank on World Savings Day, October 31, had it emptied and the savings were paid into their savings account.

The pandemic changed many things
In recent years, however, World Savings Day has lost a little of its luster: firstly, low interest rates on savings became a mood killer, and then, in times of the pandemic, visiting a bank branch became less important due to advances in online banking.

Zitat Icon

We want to enable our customers and colleagues to spend the fall vacations with their families.

(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Stefanie Christina Huber, Generaldirektorin der Sparkasse OÖ

Bild: Wenzel Markus

With the introduction of the autumn vacations, it became even more difficult: many families use this time for a vacation and travel. Sparkasse Oberösterreich has now responded to this by bringing World Savings Day forward to October 24.

World Savings Day has been celebrated on October 31 for more than 100 years
A break with a tradition that has been practiced for more than 100 years. "Even with the new date, the primary goal remains to make financial knowledge accessible to families," emphasizes Huber.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf