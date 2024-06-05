Digital euro still little known according to survey

One of the aims of digital money as a supplement to cash is to counter the increasing competition in digital payment transactions from US companies such as Paypal or Apple Pay and the advance of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the fall, the European Central Bank (ECB) gave the green light for a preparatory phase towards a digital version of the common currency, which is to last until October 2025. During this period, the rules and regulations are to be finalized and providers selected for the development of the platform and infrastructure. According to Bundesbank board member Burkhard Balz, the digital euro will not be available for payment until 2028 at the earliest.