Wind as spoilsport: “We messed it up”

Direct European Championship ticket now a long way off

Austria will therefore have to hope that Germany, who have already qualified for the European Championship, can help them on July 12 in Reykjavik if they are to have any chance of finishing second in the final round on July 16 in Hanover. Before that, they will have to fulfill their duty against Poland in Altach by winning at home. Iceland have to play in Poland at the end. The top two teams in each group are guaranteed a ticket to the European Championship, while the third and fourth-placed teams will have to try their luck in a multi-stage play-off in the fall. The ÖFB squad wants to escape this somehow, even if the starting position is poor.