More and more olive trees in the district of Neusiedl am See

"Around a dozen farmers are already part of the cooperative and plant olive trees with us in the best vineyards in Austria," says the Eisenstadt native. Chris Weinert is also involved. He has planted 70 olive trees in Mönchhof to date. The majority are three years old, a few are only one year old and a few are five years old. "I've chosen three hardy varieties and a few experimental varieties," explains the man who chose to grow olives. A decent yield can be expected from the trees at around seven years of age. "But the first harvest will be this year," says Weinert confidently. "Three to four jars of olives will certainly be ready this year," he smiles.