Med Uni launches first course on ME/CFS

The more the disease progresses, the worse it gets

That's how bad ME/CFS, short for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, can get. "Some patients even have to be artificially fed." Under stress, symptoms such as whole-body pain, brain fog and sleep disorders can worsen dramatically - sometimes even forever.

5000 Styrians are currently thought to be affected, two thirds are women, most of them between the ages of 30 and 50. "In 80 percent of cases, ME/CFS is triggered by an infectious disease," says Weber. This can be corona, for example, but also EPV (Epstein-Barr virus, which triggers mononucleosis) or influenza.