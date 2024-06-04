"Burns beautifully"
Western weapons fired into Russia for the first time
After the long struggle to obtain approval for the use of Western weapons on Russian territory, things have now happened quite quickly. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, an explosive missile system has already been hit. "It's burning wonderfully", the attacked country is happy about the military success.
According to the report, a Russian S-300 missile system is said to have repeatedly fired at the city of Kharkiv from Russia.
Picture shows alleged hit
"It burns beautifully. It's a Russian S-300, on Russian territory. The first days after permission to use Western weapons on enemy territory", Ukrainian government minister Iryna Vereshchuk posted on Facebook along with a picture allegedly showing the hit - the post has since been deleted.
It is still unclear exactly which weapon is responsible for the alleged destruction of the missile system - it is also not yet known which country it came from. However, several Ukrainian military bloggers assume that it could be a HIMARS system.
Russians lose security they thought they had
For months, Ukraine had literally begged Washington to allow it to attack targets on Russian soil - the main reason being the massive attacks on Kharkiv. Until now, the Russians had the certainty that they could attack from a virtually safe distance. They also used their own territory to withdraw, regroup and station their weapons depots there.
Now, however, the circumstances have changed dramatically. Under strong conditions, the Western states have gradually relaxed their veto against such a deployment of Ukrainians. These may only take place in the Kharkiv area - and only with so-called GMLRS systems (Multiple Launch Rocket System), i.e. precision-guided surface-to-surface missiles with a range of 70 to 150 kilometers.
Western release "not a game changer per se"
Military analysts, however, are dampening expectations regarding the release of Western weapons. Franz-Stefan Gady, Associate Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the US broadcaster CNN that the cross-border attacks by the GMLRS would enable Ukraine to "hit some Russian staging areas, command and control centers and supply depots. This will not stop Russian military operations against Kharkiv, but it will make them more difficult".
Mathieu Boulegue, advisor at Chatham House in the UK, does not see the change in policy as "a game changer per se". Rather, it is "an add-on, a steroid, an additional booster for Ukraine to defend itself", he told CNN.
Putin's warning to "densely populated countries"
The reaction of President Vladimir Putin himself shows that the Kremlin does not like the release at all. He immediately rattled the nuclear sabre once again to deter Ukraine from attacking and the West from supplying weapons.
Just before US President Joe Biden gave the green light, he said that the decision could have "serious consequences", particularly for "small and densely populated countries".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.