Emotional farewell
Memorial table at the BKA: Chancellor mourns Bierlein’s death
The sympathy for the death of the first Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein is enormous. The current Chancellor Karl Nehammer also expressed his shock. On his initiative, he had a memorial table set up in the chapel in the Federal Chancellery in memory of the 74-year-old.
On the altar in the chapel, a black and white picture with a black ribbon commemorates the first female Austrian Chancellor. Next to it burns a white candle decorated with white roses.
"Outstanding personality"
"It was a personal concern of the Chancellor that Brigitte Bierlein be given a worthy place in the BKA, where every employee can pause for a moment and reminisce about this outstanding personality," says the Chancellery.
Flag at half-mast
For Nehammer, Bierlein was a "great role model". The Austrian flag on the roof of the Federal Chancellery has now been lowered to half-mast. Chancellery Minister Susanne Raab has also paid a visit to the chapel.
In Bierlein, Austria has lost a pioneer who had a decisive influence on the Republic for generations, emphasized Nehammer on X. He added: "In a difficult time, she did not hesitate to take on responsibility in order to serve the Republic and the people of our country."
Sympathy across all parties
Leading politicians from all parties had already expressed their shock at the death of Austria's first female chancellor. Bierlein's predecessor and successor as Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, also spoke out.
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn and Archbishop Franz Lackner, Chairman of the Bishops' Conference, also expressed their "great sympathy". The Cardinal emphasized that special thanks were due to Bierlein for her many years of voluntary work for the independent victim protection commission.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.