Because of money owed
Wife (35) murdered: “I heard her gasping”
For years, a 63-year-old man led his younger wife to believe he was rich and living a life of luxury. At the same time, the couple were facing a mountain of debt. So on October 5, 2023, Peter M. made the cruel decision to kill himself, his wife and their dog. While the 35-year-old did not survive after a death struggle lasting several minutes, her husband is now on trial.
"I have seen many crime scenes in my career as a public prosecutor, but the image of this dead woman in this room ... This butchered woman. It has been etched in my mind since October 5." The prosecutor's opening words alone make it clear what horrific scenes the police must have witnessed on the day of the crime last year. When Peter M. killed his wife with a Stanley knife and a kitchen knife.
Defendant faced a huge mountain of debt
Dressed up in a blue suit, the 63-year-old is now sitting in front of the jury in Vienna Regional Court. "That wasn't his plan," explains his defense lawyer Ernst Schillhammer. His client not only wanted to kill his 35-year-old wife and their dog, he also wanted to end his own life. The reason: he was in debt to the tune of 400,000 euros and had only moved into a new detached house in Vienna-Liesing a month before the murder. "He knew he wouldn't be able to repay his debts. He didn't know how to live on," said the public prosecutor.
This is about the murder of a loved one - the most important person in the defendant's life. When you see him here, you can't believe that he is capable of such a brutal and bestial act.
Staatsanwältin Anna-Maria Wukovits im Wiener Landesgericht
"I always pretended that I was doing well financially. That I could afford nice things, great trips," says Peter M. He showered his younger wife with jewelry, clothes and other gifts, eventually fulfilling her dream of owning her own home. The 64-year-old had been facing a mountain of debt for years and was drawing an occupational disability pension after suffering from cancer. He borrowed money wherever he could or swindled it with false promises. "I ended up playing the lottery with large sums of money" - but it didn't work out ...
Throat slit in front of the mirror
So a few days before October 5, he made the decision: "He wanted to commit suicide. But he didn't want to go alone." While his wife was still preparing the food for the next few days in the kitchen, the accused wrote farewell letters to his son, his brother and a good friend in the cellar. When the 35-year-old was finally putting on her make-up in the dressing room, Peter M. cut her throat from behind with a Stanley knife. "She collapsed in my arms and I laid her on the floor," the 63-year-old described in court.
At that moment, the gasping stopped.
Peter M. (63) in seinem Mordprozess
He then tried to injure his neck with the knife and lost consciousness - "I woke up and heard her gasping." In the end, the accused rammed a kitchen knife into his wife's back. "At that moment, the rattling stopped."
Four-legged friend and defendant survived
Meanwhile, he tried to stab the dog in the neck with the same knife. "There were bloody paw prints all over the house," the prosecutor recalls of the on-site inspection. The four-legged friend was able to wriggle out of the defendant's grip and survived the attack.
Just like Peter M. himself. "He was injured, but only superficially," said the prosecutor. Even defense attorney Ernst Schillhammer cannot understand his client's actions: "I can't imagine why anyone would do that. To cross that line, to kill a loved one." Nevertheless, he asks the jury to take the emotion out of their decision. A verdict is due to be reached late this afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
