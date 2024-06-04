Children discover bones of young Tyrannosaurus

A third of the skeleton found

About a third of the entire skeleton of the young T. rex has been found, it was reported. "The find is particularly exciting because a majority of Tyrannosarus rex fossils discovered to date are from adult animals," explained Lyson - who himself had discovered dinosaur fossils in the same area as a child. "Fossils from a younger animal can be used in research to shed light on different aspects of dinosaur life, such as growth patterns."