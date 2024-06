Danube already overflowing its banks in Linz

One meter under water

In Schärding, preparations have already been made for a second flood wave. Compared to Sunday, this will be one and a half meters higher. The fire department anticipates that the Inn area will then be one meter under water. The town of Schärding is well protected by the flood protection system. However, the river Pram, which has also risen sharply, is causing concern. Sandbags are to protect the houses there.