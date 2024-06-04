Bulletproof in series production
DS7 Vauban: SUV is actually a road tank
"SUVs are road tanks" my ass. But this one really is one. For politicians, business leaders and the military, car safety often means much more than just airbags, ESP, belt tensioners or a raised seating position. People at risk need armored vehicles. A specialist company is now upgrading DS's largest SUV in series production.
"Kick" and "hops": These two somewhat silly words don't really fit such a serious vehicle at all. Nevertheless, they inevitably come to mind for the man at the wheel on this rainy day on the Mortefontaine test track near Paris. Because this DS7, which weighs more than two tons, actually does a little hop when the driver hits the accelerator pedal hard.
That's a good thing. After all, jumping forward could save lives. Gilles Demaret watches the test drive in the largest SUV of the French luxury brand from the Stellantis Group with obvious satisfaction. "The fast acceleration is exactly what gives our vehicle that extra dose of safety," says the engineer from WELP, the company that converted the vehicle. Because it is precisely this safety that is written in capital letters in the Vauban special model.
Heavily upgraded
Its weight, which is slightly higher than that of its other series brothers, is no coincidence: the SUV is not only designed to protect its passengers from disoriented truck drivers at junctions or rear-end collisions at highway speeds - the people inside should also survive an attack with a hammer, pistol or machine gun unscathed - and escape to the next protection zone as quickly as possible.
Unlike the historical model - the more than 100 fortifications built by the Marquis Sébastien Le Prestre de Vauban in the 17th century are immobile - the DS7 is highly mobile. The rolling fortress can move away from the attack site at a top speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour and accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.
When speed is of the essence
"Getting away from the danger zone quickly is an important criterion for the successful protection of passengers," says Baptiste Brebion from DS. That's why the French company chose the DS7 with its dual-powered engine for its latest armored vehicle. In addition to the 1.6-liter petrol engine with its 200 hp, a 113 hp electric motor works on the rear axle of the vehicle. And thanks to the maximum 320 Newton meters of torque immediately available from the electric drive, it enables the aforementioned hop out of the danger zone. No other armored vehicle can free itself that quickly. And as nimbly as a much lighter vehicle would be expected to do. Even in the tight bends of the test track, the 4.59-metre-long vehicle maneuvers almost like a well-behaved compact car.
President has to sit it out
Incidentally, not even the French president has such fast acceleration at his disposal: After all, Emmanuel Macron's DS7 Elysée is significantly heavier, probably over a ton, due to its considerably stronger (and top-secret) armoring and 20 centimeters more length. The President of the Republic can't be harmed by mines, bazookas or rocket launchers thanks to its all-round armor plating made of heavy armored steel. However, the full electric extra kick is likely to be a little more restrained. After all, the rolling Elysée Palace doesn't have to move that fast.
The brand already cooperated with the WELP Group on this first armored DS - and the collaboration has now inspired both sides to premiere series production of protected vehicles. The German manufacturer of special protection vehicles also armors cars such as the Cadillac Escalade, Toyota's Land Cruiser, the Audi A8 or the Mercedes Sprinter - but always as an individual solution with the highest level of protection. WELP recently took over parts of a former Stellantis plant in Hérimoncourt near the German border. In Mulhouse, 80 kilometers away, DS finishes the vehicles with standard equipment and then delivers them there for upgrading.
The armoring of the DS7
Before sprinting out of the danger zone, the DS7 must of course survive the first attack in roadworthy condition. To this end, the specialists armored the vehicle in accordance with international protection class VPAM 4: with Kevlar, glass 22 millimeters thick instead of the usual 4 millimeters, polyethylene plates and Swedish armored steel at critical points. Anyone shooting at the SUV with firearms up to .357 magnum will therefore not be able to injure anyone inside. And if required, sirens, loudspeakers and blue lights will give the signal to clear the road.
"We also offer an oxygen cylinder that can be mounted behind the rear seat. In the event of a tear gas attack, the supply of fresh air can remain secured inside," says Demaret. And of course: "We can offer almost any type of additional protection for those who want a floor armored against mines or even thicker armored glass panes. Everything is possible up to the highest protection class 7. This means that bullets from AK-47 rifles with the NATO standard 7.62 millimeter ammunition remain outside, as do armor-piercing projectiles of this caliber. Demaret's colleagues regularly maltreat the vehicles with such weapons at their own ballistic test site.
With such safety extras, however, the price of a DS7 is likely to be many times higher than the 165,000 euros (excluding VAT) that the French demand for the "basic model" of the Vauban. "This is because we also have to reinforce the frame and make considerable changes to the axles, shock absorbers, brakes and set-up," says Demaret. And the person at the wheel also needs a truck driver's license.
Who needs one of those?
The off-the-peg Vauban, on the other hand, is just 164 kilos heavier than a normal DS7 - and can therefore be driven by ordinary customers. In addition to security authorities or diplomats in less dangerous countries, this is precisely the clientele that the vehicle is aimed at. "Not everyone in need of protection needs the highest security class," explains manager Brebion - and is thinking of the wives and children of prominent footballers or TV and pop stars who want to protect themselves against kidnapping or robbery.
This is why the interior of the Vauban is considerably more homely than its namesake. The fortress on wheels can be ordered with all the leather, hi-fi or wood appointments that are also available in the unarmored sister models. And even individual special colors or embroidered headrests are no problem - it could be that a Paris St. Germain player wants the club colors and logo ... "We are open to many special requests," promises Demaret. After all, WELP is used to exotic equipment ideas from its work for Bugatti.
There is only one option that cannot be ordered in the DS7: instead of a panoramic glass roof, there is only ever sheet steel. Because underneath, the Kevlar armor lies above the passengers' heads. You never know what might hit the Vauban from above. "Crash!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
