DS7 Vauban: SUV is actually a road tank

When speed is of the essence

"Getting away from the danger zone quickly is an important criterion for the successful protection of passengers," says Baptiste Brebion from DS. That's why the French company chose the DS7 with its dual-powered engine for its latest armored vehicle. In addition to the 1.6-liter petrol engine with its 200 hp, a 113 hp electric motor works on the rear axle of the vehicle. And thanks to the maximum 320 Newton meters of torque immediately available from the electric drive, it enables the aforementioned hop out of the danger zone. No other armored vehicle can free itself that quickly. And as nimbly as a much lighter vehicle would be expected to do. Even in the tight bends of the test track, the 4.59-metre-long vehicle maneuvers almost like a well-behaved compact car.