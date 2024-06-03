Cellars under water
Red warning level: danger of flooding in the country
Red warning level: severe weather is currently affecting large parts of the country. Numerous cellars have already been flooded in Bürmoos in Salzburg. The risk of flooding and mudslides is also increasing again in the north and east of Austria!
The unsettled weather in the Alpine region continues. According to the Austrian Severe Weather Center (uwz), there are heavy rain showers and thunderstorms in Upper Austria, Lower Austria, Burgenland, Styria and also in Vienna. According to the warning center, flooding is also expected.
Over 20 cellars already under water
In Salzburg in Flachgau, the emergency services already have their hands full. In Bürmoos, over 20 cellars are already under water due to the heavy rain. The low altitude also caused a mudslide in Lower Austria. In the district of Melk, the Aggsteiner Straße (B33) had to be closed. A cyclist is said to have been injured in the rockslide.
Flooding and mudslides possible
Likewise in the west, in Vorarlberg there were repeated showers on Monday, sometimes heavy and interspersed with thunderstorms. Large amounts of rain are possible in the evening hours, especially on the eastern edge of the Alps and in Burgenland. According to uwz, there is an increased risk of small-scale flooding and mudslides, especially on the saturated soils in the western northern Alps as well as on the eastern edge of the Alps and in Styria.
Rain remains concentrated in the east
During the night, the focus of the rain is expected to continue to shift to the east. This is the forecast from Geosphere Austria. Thunderstorms are still expected and heavy rain can be expected in showery areas. In the west, the precipitation will gradually decrease and in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia it will even remain dry in places.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
