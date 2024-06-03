Red warning level: danger of flooding in the country

Flooding and mudslides possible

Likewise in the west, in Vorarlberg there were repeated showers on Monday, sometimes heavy and interspersed with thunderstorms. Large amounts of rain are possible in the evening hours, especially on the eastern edge of the Alps and in Burgenland. According to uwz, there is an increased risk of small-scale flooding and mudslides, especially on the saturated soils in the western northern Alps as well as on the eastern edge of the Alps and in Styria.