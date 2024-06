Art patron rescues old Dutch master

"Inestimable value"

Griffier had previously taken lessons in Amsterdam from the greatest artists of the time, such as Lingelbach, Ruysdael, his landscape painter friend Jan Looten, whom he followed to England, and even Rembrandt. "Traces of his role models can be seen in all his works," says the internationally renowned patron of the arts about his protégé. When asked about the value of the piece, Renz says cryptically: "Priceless!"