"Tour de Styria"
Hunting for stamps with the movement revolution
The movement revolution motivates Styrians to explore their entire province by hiking, walking or cycling: "Tour de Steiermark" stamps can be collected at nine stations in each of the 13 districts.
On June 29, 2023, the movement revolution, the largest such initiative ever seen in Austria, was proclaimed in Styria. One of the core projects is the "Tour de Steiermark", in the course of which nine excursion destinations defined by the Movement Revolution can be reached by hiking, walking or cycling in the individual districts.
The aim of the initiative, which is supported by the Styrian Health Fund and implemented in cooperation with the three umbrella sports associations ASKÖ, ASVÖ and SPORTUNION, is to motivate the people of our province to get more everyday exercise and thus enable them to enjoy more healthy years of life.
Lots of inspiration for the warm season throughout the country for everyone
The "Tour de Steiermark" map is now complete with destinations in all 13 districts, from the Rittisberg in Ramsau in the Liezen district to the Vulkansternlandwarte in south-eastern Styria. In the city of Graz, the "Seven Summits Classic" or the "Seven Summits Yellow Edition", which were installed as part of the "Let's Go! Graz" sports year. There is a wide range of excursion destinations for both children and adults: Adventure trails, castles, lakes, hidden energy spots and impressive mountain landscapes (see picture gallery above).
Get your stamp
1. complete at least five of the marked tours per district
2. get the respective stamp pass
3. collect stamps at the stations of the "Tour de Styria"
4. get your revolutionary gift in return
The stamp passports for the districts can be downloaded HERE.
Spring is the ideal time of year to choose some of the wonderfully situated points or tours in Styria and combine an excursion, preferably in company, with an activity that is good for your personal health.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
