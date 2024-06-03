Full throttle offensive by the ÖVP for “Autoland Austria”

Nehammer then went full throttle. "Out of the combustion engine" and "Yes to the car" were the slogans. This had nothing to do with an election campaign, but with setting the course for the time afterwards. It is about Austria as an industrial location, about "Autoland Austria". A regulatory pause is needed. In the interests of Europe, in the interests of Austria, where 100,000 jobs are affected. Especially in the supplier industry. In 2035, there should be no more new registrations for fossil-fueled cars. The European People's Party (EPP) and the right are against this. In Austria, this means the FPÖ. The EPP is likely to become the strongest force. And has already announced that it will then turn its attention to the hot topic of combustion engines.