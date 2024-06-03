Greens settle accounts with the Benko system

Ideas for improvements, criticism of Brunner

In terms of concrete suggestions for improvement, the Greens mention measures to prevent asset outflows into the "foundation paradise", an end to balance sheet hide-and-seek games and sufficient resources for the financial administration. Tomaselli also took aim at Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP). He had to answer how high the damage to the Republic actually was, how high the "tax bill" of Benko's Signa was and what was being done to protect taxpayers. "Unfortunately, the ÖVP is still finding it difficult to stand on the toes of those who put themselves above the rules," she said, criticizing the coalition partner's reluctance to take legal action.