Water levels high
Groundwater: “We are prepared for a hot summer”
May brought more than twice as much rainfall as average in large parts of Styria. Nevertheless, the water levels of the rivers are only slightly above average. The groundwater level has recovered.
The thick clouds are currently dominating Styria: it rained repeatedly both at the weekend and on Monday - and there is no real improvement in sight in the unsettled weather, especially in Upper Styria. Over the whole of May, two and a half times as much rain fell in the Graz mountains as usual during this period!
At least the water suppliers are happy about that. Because when the Styrians fill their pools, it can become scarce in a particularly dry spring. "The groundwater level is currently above the long-term average. We have a good basis thanks to last year's peak," says Franz Krainer, Managing Director of the Leibnitzer Feld water association.
By the end of 2023, the level had risen to a level not seen for years due to the high level of precipitation. This is still being used now. "We are expecting a very hot summer, but will be able to supply our households well."
River levels stable
Last year's storms in southern Styria and currently in Bavaria showed that water can also be a threat. However, the river levels in this country are not yet a cause for concern. "They are just above average", according to the hydrographic service of the province of Styria.
The Mur in Graz normally flows at around 80-100 cubic meters of water per second, on Monday afternoon it was 150-250. The first warning level is reached from 450. Only the Stainzbach reached the warning level of money on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.