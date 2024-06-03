Warnings intensified
German floods claim next victim
Heavy rain, high water, flooding - the storm continues to have southern Germany firmly in its grip. The situation is particularly critical in parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Thousands of people have had to leave their homes. Tens of thousands of helpers are in action. The second flood fatality has now been confirmed.
As the "Bild" newspaper reported on Monday morning, rescue workers in Schrobenhausen in Upper Bavaria spent hours searching for a missing woman (43).
Pictures of the flood in Germany:
Divers were called into action
Because divers were unable to get into the flooded cellar of the house the day before, pumps were used in the building, a police spokesman said. This was in the hope of finding the 43-year-old woman, who had last been seen in the cellar of her house. Unfortunately, only her body could be recovered on Monday morning.
Firefighter died during rescue operation
A 42-year-old firefighter died in Upper Bavaria at the weekend. He had capsized in a rubber dinghy during an operation with three colleagues and was recovered dead on Sunday morning, according to the spokesperson for the Pfaffenhofen district office.
Another firefighter missing
Another firefighter is currently still missing in Offingen, Swabia. According to the police spokesperson, the emergency services have not yet found the 22-year-old. The search is continuing. The man had been out on a water rescue boat in the municipality in the district of Günzburg on Sunday night. The boat, which was manned by five rescue workers, capsized at around 2.50 am due to strong currents. Four rescue workers were able to save themselves on land under their own power and remained unharmed.
Video: The German Vice-Chancellor and the Bavarian Minister President in the flood area:
Dam broken
After days of continuous rain, rivers have burst their banks in many areas of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. The dam on the Paar river in the Upper Bavarian district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm has now broken in three places. This was stated by a spokeswoman for the regional authorities on Monday morning. The Paar is a tributary of the Danube.
Danube enters critical area
Houses were evacuated on Monday, particularly in the region near Stuttgart. In Bavaria, the flood information service was also far from giving the all-clear: although the flood waters are slowly receding in many places on the tributaries to the Danube, the flood waters are now increasingly affecting the Danube itself.
According to the current situation report, the highest reporting level four has been reached from Regensburg to Straubing, and in Passau it is expected to reach this level on Monday evening. In Kehlheim, the river is expected to rise to a 20-year flood level during the course of the day. Several districts and towns in Bavaria had already declared a state of emergency at the weekend. Regensburg on the Danube has now also declared a state of emergency.
Some schoolchildren have been allowed to stay at home for the time being. Many schools in the affected regions have canceled in-person classes for Monday, and kindergartens and special needs centers are also to remain closed. In some cases, emergency childcare is being set up for younger schoolchildren.
Weather service intensifies warnings
The German Weather Service (DWD) has once again intensified its warnings. In the south, seven districts are back on red alert. There will be heavy continuous rain with varying intensity. An advance warning applies in south-eastern Bavaria: From Monday afternoon, thunderstorms with extreme thunderstorm potential will occur in some areas. "The focus will be on heavy rain. Between 30 and 60 liters per square meter may fall within a short period of time," according to the DWD.
Rail traffic severely affected
Due to the storm damage, rail traffic in southern Germany will remain severely disrupted on Monday. Deutsche Bahn announced during the night: "We advise against traveling to the affected flood areas in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg and recommend postponing unnecessary trips. Please also expect the trains that are still running to be very busy." Long-distance trains are currently unable to reach Munich from the north and west. Local transport in Bavaria also remains severely affected.
Rhine partially closed to shipping
Germany's most important waterway, the Rhine, has also been partially closed to shipping. "Shipping is suspended on the Upper Rhine," said a spokesperson for the Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA) on Monday. "Critical water levels have been exceeded here." The affected regions include Maxau near Karlsruhe, Mannheim and Worms. According to the WSA, the Middle Rhine - roughly the area between Mainz and Bonn - is likely to be closed on Tuesday or Wednesday.
