German floods claim next victim

Another firefighter missing

Another firefighter is currently still missing in Offingen, Swabia. According to the police spokesperson, the emergency services have not yet found the 22-year-old. The search is continuing. The man had been out on a water rescue boat in the municipality in the district of Günzburg on Sunday night. The boat, which was manned by five rescue workers, capsized at around 2.50 am due to strong currents. Four rescue workers were able to save themselves on land under their own power and remained unharmed.