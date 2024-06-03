Vorteilswelt
Small children injured

Three dead after terrible accident in Italy

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 09:21

On Sunday afternoon, there was a serious collision involving several cars at the toll booth on the A12 highway near Rosignano Marittimo in Italy. Three people lost their lives. Six others, including two small children, were injured. A car with an Austrian license plate was also involved in the collision.

comment0 Kommentare

The fatalities were a German couple aged 61 and 68 from Augsburg, who were traveling in their car towards Rome. The vehicle of the two Augsburg residents collided at high speed with another car that had stopped at the toll booth on the highway near the Italian port city of Livorno in Tuscany and whose driver, a 21-year-old Italian, was killed.

Died in the collision
All three people died as a result of the violent collision. The bodies were recovered by the fire department, as reported by Italian rescue units.

Indisposition as a possible cause
The accident could have been caused by the German driver feeling unwell. The car, which crashed into the group of vehicles waiting at the toll barrier at high speed, triggered a domino effect that ultimately also destroyed part of the toll booth.

Mother with her small children among the injured
A total of three other vehicles were involved in the pile-up that followed the first collision, including a car with an Austrian license plate. The six people with minor injuries included two small children aged three and six and their 35-year-old mother, who were taken to a hospital in Livorno, as well as the toll booth operator, a 44-year-old man from the Tuscan town of Cecina.

