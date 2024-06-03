According to insiders
Microsoft nears agreement in cloud dispute with rivals
According to a media report, US software giant Microsoft is about to reach an agreement with rivals from the industry in the dispute over its cloud computing practices. The aim is to ensure that the competition drops its EU antitrust complaint.
This was reported by the platform "Politico", citing insiders. The plan includes a possible payment of several million euros to the industry association Cispe, and possibly also separate payments to individual companies. If an agreement is reached, the rivals would also agree not to file similar lawsuits against Microsoft anywhere else in the world. However, the lobby group Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (Cispe) have not yet agreed to the idea, it said.
Cispe, which includes Amazon and 26 small cloud providers in the EU, accuses Microsoft of unfair practices. The US company is exploiting its dominance in the area of productivity software, restricting choice and driving up costs when European customers want to switch to the cloud. Together with other practices, this is irreparably damaging the European network for cloud computing, according to the accusation. Cispe therefore filed a complaint with the European Union's antitrust authorities at the end of 2022.
Already 1.6 billion euros in antitrust fines
Microsoft, Amazon, the lobby group and the European Commission initially declined to comment on the report. A bilateral settlement could help Microsoft avert a potentially lengthy EU investigation that could lead to a possible fine and injunctions on its business practices.
Microsoft has incurred 1.6 billion euros in EU antitrust fines over the past ten years. For some time now, the company has changed its strategy towards the regulatory authorities and is now more accommodating.
