“House of the Dragon”: cinema premiere for season 2
War in the House of Dragons: krone.at and Sky Austria are giving away tickets for the exclusive cinema premiere of the new season of "House of the Dragon" on June 11 at Cineplexx Millennium City!
On June 11, "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" fans will have the opportunity to see the first episode of the new season on the big screen before anyone else at Cineplexx Millennium City! In the second season, war really does break out in the "Game of Thrones" prequel: Two massive battles are expected.
In the first season of "House of the Dragon", director S. J. Clarkson took his time to tell the story of the characters and their backgrounds. But the battle for the Iron Throne between "Team Green" and "Team Black" is now in full swing. A total of 14 dragons are involved in the infamous "Dance of the Dragons" - and the war threatens to almost completely destroy House Targaryen.
The second season of "House of the Dragon" starts on June 17 exclusively on Sky.
krone.at, together with Sky Austria, is giving away 20 x 2 tickets for the cinema event on June 11 (cinema start is 6.30 pm), where the first episode of the new "House of the Dragon" season (in the original English with German subtitles) can be seen exclusively on the big screen at Cineplexx Millennium City. Simply fill in the form and you're in with a chance of winning.
And anyone who wasn't lucky in the competition can still try on site. There will also be a contingent of freely available tickets - "first come, first served"!
