Flight not possible
60-meter fall on snowfield: rescue difficult
Many snowfields in the mountains currently pose dangers for hikers. A 33-year-old man fell into the depths near Ellmau in Tyrol on Sunday. Rescuing the man proved to be extremely difficult due to the weather conditions.
The 33-year-old German was hiking with two compatriots (35 and 39) in the Tyrolean mountains on Sunday. The trio climbed from the Stripsenjochhaus near Ellmau in the direction of Hoher Winkel. The men had to cross a snow field.
The 33-year-old fell on the slippery surface. His companions had to watch as the man hit a rock and subsequently fell 60 meters further. The hiker was left lying on a gravel ledge, seriously injured.
The helicopter was initially unable to ascend in the fog
Rescuing the injured man proved to be very difficult, as the emergency helicopter was initially unable to ascend to the man in the fog. Mountain rescuers were flown as far as possible to the accident site and dropped off. They climbed up to the injured man on foot and treated him.
A little later, the rescuers took advantage of a sunny window and were able to rescue the 33-year-old using a rope attached to the helicopter. The man was flown to hospital and his shocked companions were taken down into the valley by police helicopter.
