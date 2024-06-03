Singles among themselves
A partner was also picked from this field
"That wasn't such a bad thing: it meant that only those with serious intentions came." - The three Wurzer siblings, organizers of a special kind of event, took the light rain at the "1st Strawberry Single Picking" with humor that was not at all dry. After all, almost 100 participants were looking (for each other).
A large area of the site was dedicated exclusively to those guests who didn't necessarily just have their sights set on the deep red strawberries. The participants agreed that the atmosphere was literally cheerful due to the less than ideal weather.
We are really very satisfied. The singles came from all districts of Lower Austria and often traveled a long way.
Dominik und Karin Wurzer aus Bodensdorf bei Wieselburg
Bild: Crepaz Franz
This was also the opinion of farmer and riding instructor Elisabeth Bober, who was no stranger to field work in Bodendorf near Wieselburg by profession and was not just looking for fruit.
Coming out as a couple would be too early: but everyone was chatty
To be photographed by the "Krone" photographer as a supposedly future couple would have been too hasty for many of the interviewees. Nevertheless, everyone was happy to pose in front of the lens and made no secret of the reason for coming.
No restraint: snappy remarks were the order of the day
On the contrary, verbal restraint was not at all the point of the singles' get-together, as demonstrated by in-house technician Franz Andrasch: "I really like strawberries, as they are not only healthy, but also have a special aphrodisiac in them," commented the 47-year-old from Klein Pöchlarn in the district of Melk.
And the weather (see picture show above) couldn't dampen the good mood of many other visitors who were on the lookout for vitamins & co.
Much to the delight of Dominik and Karin Wurzer, who only had one complaint: "A downpour prevented us from partying afterwards." And brother Markus promises: "We will certainly organize a sequel to the 'Nochnäherkommen' . . ."
