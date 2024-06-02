Five injured in hospital after head-on crash

Lane divider overlooked

The 29-year-old, who was heavily intoxicated, apparently overlooked the lane divider. His car, occupied by three friends from Vienna, sped through the middle of the planted traffic circle, mowed down a tree, touched a traffic sign and rammed into an oncoming jeep. The 66-year-old man from Burgenland at the wheel was thrown violently backwards onto the verge in the vehicle he had borrowed from a friend. The rescue operation was dramatic. The accident victim was trapped. The Oberpullendorf fire department had to free the seriously injured man from the wreckage with the help of recovery equipment. The patient was flown to the trauma center at Wiener Neustadt Regional Hospital in the Christophorus 16.