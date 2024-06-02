Vorteilswelt
ÖSV stars in Villach

Clear the hill! Stefan Kraft and Co. as teachers

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 18:09
-
comment0 Kommentare

The photos and autographs of our ski jumping stars in the Villach Alpenarena were in great demand on Saturday and Sunday. The popular ÖSV Kids Camp with over 140 children from all over Austria (including four Carinthian clubs) was not spoiled by the sometimes heavy rain.

"You can see who has what it takes to be a ski jumper!"
"It's really funny. You can see yourself back at the beginning," laughs overall World Cup winner Stefan Kraft, who, like his colleagues, sported with the children and gave helpful tips on the hill and in the gym.

"The kids are fully motivated. You can see straight away who has what it takes to be a ski jumper later on," says the 31-year-old, who has just been on vacation in the Seychelles with his wife Marisa and has a clear goal for the new season: "I want a World Championship medal!"

At 22, "Tschofe" is already an idol
At 22, Carinthia's ace Daniel Tschofenig has also already grown into the role of role model. "It happens very quickly. The kids know me and come straight up to me - perhaps also because I'm one of the younger ones," says "Tschofe", who recently returned from North America with his sweetheart Alex Loutitt.

Zitat Icon

I'm often asked when a Carinthian will finally win the World Cup again.

Daniel TSCHOFENIG, Skisprung-Ass

"We were first in California, then with her family in Canada - first and foremost we were on vacation." From Monday, the team camp continues in Villach - Tschofenig wants to be on the hill in two weeks' time.

Hunt for historic victory begins
Will there perhaps be the first Carinthian World Cup victory next season since Thomas Morgenstern in 2013? "I'm often asked about it. Of course that's my goal, but I don't want to prioritize it too much. Last year it had exactly the opposite effect..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Plieschnig
