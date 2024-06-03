Found chicks?
Appeal: Hands off wild bird chicks!
Young birds are often found all alone in the wild and "rescued" by their finders! Why not all chicks are dependent on human help.
Since April, the native wild bird species have been busy breeding again - and this also marks the start of the time when young birds are regularly "found". They usually sit hidden in bushes, perch under trees or on walls and are not yet able to fly properly - yet these little animals are only rarely in mortal danger.
In most cases, the animal lovers who take such supposedly abandoned young birds only mean well; they want to save the helpless chick! But the reality is quite different!
Chicks look for shelter away from the nest
Bird expert and Adler Arena operator Franz Schüttelkopf is familiar with the issue and explains: "In nature, it's completely normal for a young bird to try to leave its nest as quickly as possible! Because that's where predators look for easy prey," says Schüttelkopf. This usually happens at a stage of development when the young birds are not yet fully ready to fly. "That's why they scatter around the surrounding area," says the expert.
However, they are by no means left to fend for themselves: "The adult birds continue to feed their young and communicate with them until they can feed themselves and fly independently." Four tawny owl chicks have already been brought to the Adler Arena as a result of such mistakes: "Fortunately, I was able to bring two back," says Schüttelkopf, who is happy to provide information on whether a "rescue" is necessary when a bird is found: "But please before the young bird is touched or taken away!"
How you can actually help the bird
If you find a young bird, make sure that the animal is already feathered. Without complete, fully developed plumage, the bird cannot fly or maintain its body temperature - this is when human help is needed. "Even if it is clear that the animal is injured", says Schüttelkopf. If you come across a young bird that is on the road or other open spaces without shelter, you can carefully bring it back to a nearby thicket or bush.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
