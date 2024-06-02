Vorteilswelt
After saying yes to Simone

Here’s what’s next for Lugner’s “petting zoo”

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 11:22

Richard Lugner and his Simone said yes on Saturday to great media interest. The society builder is now officially a husband for the sixth time. But what will happen to his "petting zoo" now?

comment0 Kommentare

The "petting zoo" actually belongs to Richard Lugner like ice cream belongs to summer. But on Saturday, the Opera Ball zampano said yes to his Simone. Will "little bee" now be his only "little animal"?

A first step towards animal "monogamy" was already taken at the wedding ceremony: After all, "Bambi", "Kolibri", "Schmetterling", "Goldfisch" and co. had to stay at home on this most beautiful day in the lives of Mörtel and Simone.

Richard Lugner and Simone Reiländer said yes on Saturday. But what will happen to the master builder's "petting zoo" after the wedding? (Bild: picturedesk.com/Starpix )
Richard Lugner and Simone Reiländer said yes on Saturday. But what will happen to the master builder's "petting zoo" after the wedding?
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Starpix )

Only "wild sow" Lydia had received an invitation. She sang a touching serenade to the bride and groom as they said yes.

End of the Lugner petting zoo
Lydia doesn't find it tragic that she now has to make way for the new Mrs. Lugner - on the contrary! "Well, of course I've already let it slip a little that I'm also of the opinion, even though I'm one of the 'little animals', that I would really appreciate it if, as a married man, he no longer has such a swarm of women next to him, but really only concentrates on his wife," she chats to krone.tv (see video above).

Lydia Kelovitz was a guest at the Lugner wedding and thinks: After saying yes, Mörtel must put an end to his "little animals"! (Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Lydia Kelovitz was a guest at the Lugner wedding and thinks: After saying yes, Mörtel must put an end to his "little animals"!
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

She continues: "Simone and I are friends. We can always do things together, but I don't think it's right to have rivals with us all the time when we travel."

Having just one woman "is fine"
Mörtel has also taken it easy in this regard recently, "Wildsau" grinned. "I think Richard has now also realized with his last wife that it's okay to only have one woman at your side ..."

And Lugner also revealed shortly before the wedding that he will only have eyes for his beautiful wife after saying yes to Simone. "Cuddling with other 'little animals' is no longer possible after the wedding ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
