After saying yes to Simone
Here’s what’s next for Lugner’s “petting zoo”
Richard Lugner and his Simone said yes on Saturday to great media interest. The society builder is now officially a husband for the sixth time. But what will happen to his "petting zoo" now?
The "petting zoo" actually belongs to Richard Lugner like ice cream belongs to summer. But on Saturday, the Opera Ball zampano said yes to his Simone. Will "little bee" now be his only "little animal"?
A first step towards animal "monogamy" was already taken at the wedding ceremony: After all, "Bambi", "Kolibri", "Schmetterling", "Goldfisch" and co. had to stay at home on this most beautiful day in the lives of Mörtel and Simone.
Only "wild sow" Lydia had received an invitation. She sang a touching serenade to the bride and groom as they said yes.
End of the Lugner petting zoo
Lydia doesn't find it tragic that she now has to make way for the new Mrs. Lugner - on the contrary! "Well, of course I've already let it slip a little that I'm also of the opinion, even though I'm one of the 'little animals', that I would really appreciate it if, as a married man, he no longer has such a swarm of women next to him, but really only concentrates on his wife," she chats to krone.tv (see video above).
She continues: "Simone and I are friends. We can always do things together, but I don't think it's right to have rivals with us all the time when we travel."
Having just one woman "is fine"
Mörtel has also taken it easy in this regard recently, "Wildsau" grinned. "I think Richard has now also realized with his last wife that it's okay to only have one woman at your side ..."
And Lugner also revealed shortly before the wedding that he will only have eyes for his beautiful wife after saying yes to Simone. "Cuddling with other 'little animals' is no longer possible after the wedding ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.