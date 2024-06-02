Notorious thief
Stolen garden furniture placed on the balcony
After the theft of an e-bike, the theft of a soccer shirt and garden furniture could also be proven against an 18-year-old man known to the authorities. The notorious thief from Upper Austria had placed the stolen furniture on his own balcony. The teenager confessed and now wants to start therapy.
The theft of an e-bike, a soccer shirt and garden furniture was solved by officers from the Obernberg am Inn police station. The crime took place on the evening of May 25 in the municipality of Ort im Innkreis. An initially unknown person stole an e-bike from a cellar. During the investigation, a neighbor came to the police and told them that he had just seen such an electric bike near a local supermarket.
Involved in contradictions
When the investigators arrived at the store, an 18-year-old local man was at the bike. He became entangled in contradictions and was temporarily detained by the officers after the victim clearly recognized his bicycle. During his interrogation, the 18-year-old fully confessed. In the days that followed, two other neighbors came forward to report that something had also been stolen from their house during the same period.
Inspection at the home of a known person
A soccer shirt from the new German champions Bayer Leverkusen disappeared from a balcony on the first floor and garden furniture went missing from a front garden. During a search at the home address of the 18-year-old, who was known to the police, the police found both the soccer shirt and the garden furniture, which the 18-year-old had placed on his balcony.
Drugs also found
They also seized a small amount of herbal cannabis and drug paraphernalia. When questioned again, he also confessed to this and stated that he wanted to undergo therapy. He was released and the stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
