Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Notorious thief

Stolen garden furniture placed on the balcony

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 10:30

After the theft of an e-bike, the theft of a soccer shirt and garden furniture could also be proven against an 18-year-old man known to the authorities. The notorious thief from Upper Austria had placed the stolen furniture on his own balcony. The teenager confessed and now wants to start therapy.

comment0 Kommentare

The theft of an e-bike, a soccer shirt and garden furniture was solved by officers from the Obernberg am Inn police station. The crime took place on the evening of May 25 in the municipality of Ort im Innkreis. An initially unknown person stole an e-bike from a cellar. During the investigation, a neighbor came to the police and told them that he had just seen such an electric bike near a local supermarket.

Involved in contradictions
When the investigators arrived at the store, an 18-year-old local man was at the bike. He became entangled in contradictions and was temporarily detained by the officers after the victim clearly recognized his bicycle. During his interrogation, the 18-year-old fully confessed. In the days that followed, two other neighbors came forward to report that something had also been stolen from their house during the same period.

Inspection at the home of a known person
A soccer shirt from the new German champions Bayer Leverkusen disappeared from a balcony on the first floor and garden furniture went missing from a front garden. During a search at the home address of the 18-year-old, who was known to the police, the police found both the soccer shirt and the garden furniture, which the 18-year-old had placed on his balcony.

Drugs also found
They also seized a small amount of herbal cannabis and drug paraphernalia. When questioned again, he also confessed to this and stated that he wanted to undergo therapy. He was released and the stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf