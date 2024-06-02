Shots fired, 4 injured
Amok in hairdressing salon: perpetrator still on the run
After shots were fired at four people in a residential building and a hairdressing salon in the German city of Hagen, police are still searching for a 34-year-old man suspected of the crime. "We are still searching at full speed," said a Dortmund police spokesman on Sunday morning.
A large contingent is still being deployed in the Hagen area. The police are also still dependent on information from the public.
Crime probably within the family
The suspect is said to have seriously injured four people with gunshots on Saturday morning. According to the police, one of the victims was the wife of the alleged perpetrator. There were casualties at both crime scenes, which are only a ten-minute walk apart. According to initial findings, the background to the crime was family-related.
Wife seriously injured
According to the police, the shots were fired at around 11 o'clock on Saturday morning. According to the report, the suspect from Hagen first seriously injured his wife with shots in the apartment they shared in an apartment building in Hochstraße. He then fired several times at the door of an apartment one floor up. No one was injured there.
Turkish national
The 34-year-old Turkish national then drove to the hairdressing salon in a car and shot at three other people there. According to the police, the life of one of these victims was in danger on Saturday evening. After the crime, the man drove his car to a nearby parking lot and fled on foot.
Helicopter in action
A helicopter was used in the search for the suspect on Saturday. At times, a supermarket was also targeted, which, according to a police spokesperson, was considered a possible third crime scene. A wooded area was also searched. It was said that information was also constantly coming in from the public.
According to the police, all four of the injured were treated in various hospitals. The police cordoned off the area around the scene and called on people to avoid the area. The public was urged to exercise extreme caution. An area was set up near the crime scenes where neighbors, residents and relatives could be cared for if necessary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.