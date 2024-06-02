With the headliners Metallica, there is always something to criticize about the sound, but the overall sound is much more powerful and balanced. James Hetfield and co. entered the stage 20 minutes late, with AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock'n'Roll)" and Ennio Morricone's cult piece "Ecstasy Of Gold" playing as intros. A large number of LED video screens are located in the center of the stage and on the sides, and the euphoric hardcore fans have their special place in the "snakepit". While the Californians usually play twice a year in soccer stadiums on a circular stage, they have to make do with a normal setting in Ebreichsdorf. Whereby Ebreichsdorf is not just Ebreichsdorf - at least not for Metallica. The band always advertised the gig as "Vienna" on all posters and social media posts in the run-up to the show and Hetfield also feels at home there during the concert. He repeatedly chanted the capital city when interacting with the audience, prompting many a local to shout "Oida, wir san in Ebreichsdorf".