From kindergarten to the premier class

Kuchl on a rainy afternoon in May: The "Krone" is a guest of the Seiwald family. The place where national team player and Leipzig kicker Nicolas learned to play soccer. At the young age of 23, the two brothers Raphael (born in 1997) and Max (born in 1999) used to have heated duels in the garden. "They used to shred, you can't imagine. I helped Nico a bit because he was the little one," says his father Hubert, looking back with a smile. Back then, his son had already shown great talent. So he went from Kuchl to the Red Bull Academy. Seiwald did not sleep at the boarding school, however, but lived at home with his family. Incidentally, he did this until his move to Leipzig almost a year ago, when he played in the Champions League with the former serial champions Salzburg and became the best player of the 22/23 Bundesliga season.