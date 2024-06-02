Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Young swimming stars

Success at the aquathlon thanks to perfect preparation

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 20:00

VS Velden won gold twice in the aquathlon. The young swimmers put the finishing touches to their training in Italy.

comment0 Kommentare

Aquathlon: that's 50 meters of running and 500 meters of swimming. And when Carinthian elementary school compete in the state aquathlon championships in early summer, one school is always one of the favorites. "We've been training the kids from VS Velden for over 15 years," explains sports coach Herbert Hafner. Together with his wife Bettina, who is a teacher at the elementary school, he looks after the young swimming talents.

The team training in Jesolo. (Bild: Herbert Hafner)
The team training in Jesolo.
(Bild: Herbert Hafner)

Gold for teams, silver for individuals
With success: this year they also won gold twice in the team competition. "Anna Kohlmayer, Joj Rainer, Leo Majer, Levi Herzele from the 1st and 2nd grade and Isabella Butendeich, Saar Hoogerland, Luka Sarcevic, Vincent Jauk from the 3rd and 4th grade are now national champions," says Hafner proudly. "In addition, Levi Herzele won silver and Vincent Jauk bronze in the individual competition. This is the reward for consistent training."

The joy of movement
The foundation for this latest success was laid at this year's training camp in Jesolo - generously supported by several sponsors from Velden. "Of course, there were also swimming and running sessions. But team spirit, fun and social cohesion are particularly important," explains coach Herbert Hafner. "We simply want to give the children the joy of exercise."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf