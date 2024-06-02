Young swimming stars
Success at the aquathlon thanks to perfect preparation
VS Velden won gold twice in the aquathlon. The young swimmers put the finishing touches to their training in Italy.
Aquathlon: that's 50 meters of running and 500 meters of swimming. And when Carinthian elementary school compete in the state aquathlon championships in early summer, one school is always one of the favorites. "We've been training the kids from VS Velden for over 15 years," explains sports coach Herbert Hafner. Together with his wife Bettina, who is a teacher at the elementary school, he looks after the young swimming talents.
Gold for teams, silver for individuals
With success: this year they also won gold twice in the team competition. "Anna Kohlmayer, Joj Rainer, Leo Majer, Levi Herzele from the 1st and 2nd grade and Isabella Butendeich, Saar Hoogerland, Luka Sarcevic, Vincent Jauk from the 3rd and 4th grade are now national champions," says Hafner proudly. "In addition, Levi Herzele won silver and Vincent Jauk bronze in the individual competition. This is the reward for consistent training."
The joy of movement
The foundation for this latest success was laid at this year's training camp in Jesolo - generously supported by several sponsors from Velden. "Of course, there were also swimming and running sessions. But team spirit, fun and social cohesion are particularly important," explains coach Herbert Hafner. "We simply want to give the children the joy of exercise."
