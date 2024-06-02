Success at the aquathlon thanks to perfect preparation

Aquathlon: that's 50 meters of running and 500 meters of swimming. And when Carinthian elementary school compete in the state aquathlon championships in early summer, one school is always one of the favorites. "We've been training the kids from VS Velden for over 15 years," explains sports coach Herbert Hafner. Together with his wife Bettina, who is a teacher at the elementary school, he looks after the young swimming talents.