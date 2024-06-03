Everything new at the tenth major opera competition

New team at the helm

A lot has changed this year. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the survival of the competition was not assured. It is only thanks to the tireless efforts of Heinz Weyringer, who has stepped down as artistic director after almost 30 years, and the commitment of the directors of Bühnen Graz, Andrea Vilter (drama), Ulrich Lenz (opera), Michael Schilhan (Next Liberty), Wolfgang Hülbig (art + event) and KUG Rector Georg Schulz, that this international institution can live on. And, of course, to politics in the form of Governor Christopher Drexler, whose cultural department provides the necessary funding. The new artistic director is the well-known opera director Jossi Wieler; Heinz Weyringer was appointed Honorary President.