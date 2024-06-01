Restorer brings old city law into shape

Insights into the restorer's workshop

At the former archive location, the start was still modest: "Back then, we had brown baking paper on the windows to protect them from light." His workshop on Glockengasse is now optimally equipped. Conventional tools such as brushes and folding legs are at the ready. Machines such as the chamfering machine, where he fills water and paper fiber pulp, were made especially for him. The great art here? Specialists like Christian Moser have to have a feel for the right dimensions when repairing the sheets. He also has the climate control system for 13 kilometers of shelves in his hands.