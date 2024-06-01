Vorteilswelt
Salzburg City Archive

Restorer brings old city law into shape

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 15:30

In Christian Moser's workshop in the Salzburg City Archive, there are piles of treasures such as the "City and Police Regulations" from 1524, which he is currently restoring.

Christian Moser leafs through the document issued by Archbishop Cardinal Matthäus Lang on July 18, 1524. Good coexistence in the city was laid down: From rules for beggars to regulations for wages, working hours or customs duties. Even waste disposal is recorded in Gothic minuscule script. There will be a separate conference on the law in the fall.

Time has taken its toll on the old document
The ravages of time have already taken their toll on the old town code. There are signs of use and beetle damage. The restorer removes breakages and renews the leather binding.

The old town code dates back to the 16th century.
Many treasures have passed through its hands: Sketches from Michelangelo to Mozart's sheet music or imperial charters from the Middle Ages have already been among them. From parchment to book clasps, which were goldsmith's work, every material is in professional hands with him. His years as an apprentice in the Vatican library are also unforgettable.

Insights into the restorer's workshop
At the former archive location, the start was still modest: "Back then, we had brown baking paper on the windows to protect them from light." His workshop on Glockengasse is now optimally equipped. Conventional tools such as brushes and folding legs are at the ready. Machines such as the chamfering machine, where he fills water and paper fiber pulp, were made especially for him. The great art here? Specialists like Christian Moser have to have a feel for the right dimensions when repairing the sheets. He also has the climate control system for 13 kilometers of shelves in his hands.

In his line of work, craftsmanship is just as important as talent. "The mindset used to be different," says Moser, "there was no talk of work-life balance. You wanted to do the best work."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
