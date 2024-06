Erler/Miedler out in the second round

Hoping for an Olympic ticket

In their quest to qualify for the Olympics, Erler/Miedler must now wait to see how the competition performs. What counts is the world rankings that will be published in a week's time on Monday (June 10). In the doubles, the top ten are guaranteed a place if they have a partner - from the same country - with a top 300 ranking. A further 14 places in the 32-team grid will be allocated via the combined ranking of the respective doubles partners. Erler/Miedler made up places thanks to their opening win in Paris on Friday and are 39th in the live ranking (combined 78th).