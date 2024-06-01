Helmet as a gift
Biden receives Super Bowl winner Kansas City
US President Joe Biden received Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs at the White House in Washington on Friday. The Democrat praised the football team as "extraordinary". The team brought Biden a helmet as a gift, which the President put on directly to the cheers of the audience.
Also present was the team's star, Travis Kelce, who has made headlines in recent months for his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift in addition to his sporting successes. Taylor Swift is something of a shining light in the USA. The 34-year-old attended numerous Chiefs games in the stadium last season, bringing the NFL a great deal of attention. She did not accompany her partner Kelce on the visit to the White House.
Third win in a row to follow?
In February, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in the last five years. If they win again next season, it would be the first time in the history of the National Football League that a team has won the championship three years in a row. Alluding to that, Chiefs boss Clark Hunt said at the White House, "We've really enjoyed our time here today and look forward to the challenge of making this an annual visit."
