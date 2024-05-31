French Open 2024
Rublev surprisingly out ++ Sinner safely through
Matteo Arnaldi caused a big surprise at the French Open on another rainy day in Paris! The 23-year-old Italian defeated the Russian number 6 seed Andrej Rublev quite easily in the third round 7:6(6), 6:2, 6:4.
Co-favorite Jannik Sinner then beat the Russian Pawel Kotow 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 under a closed roof on Court Philipp Chatrier. The Italian, seeded No. 2, now awaits the winner of the duel between Styrian Sebastian Ofner and Frenchman Corentin Moutet.
This was scheduled as the fourth match after 11 a.m. on Court Simonne-Mathieu, but only one match had been played on this, the third-largest court in the Roland Garros complex, by 4 p.m.. Like the amen in prayer at this tournament, the rain disrupted play. For a long time, it was again only possible to play on the two covered courts.
Arnaldi in the last sixteen of a major for the second time
Sinner's compatriot Arnaldi reached the last sixteen of a major for the second time since the US Open last year. He put in a strong performance against the favored Rublev and tied the head-to-head at 1:1.
Swiatek wins on her 23rd birthday
In the women's singles, defending champion Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday with a victory. The Polish world number one beat Marie Bouzkova from the Czech Republic 6:4, 6:2 to reach the last 16, as did the US number 3 seed Coco Gauff. The US Open winner defeated Ukraine's Dajana Jastremska 6:2, 6:4 and will now face the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a somewhat surprising match. The latter defeated Lyudmila Samsonova (RUS-17) 7:6(4), 6:2.
Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic celebrated her sixth win en suite with a narrow three-set victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic. Her opponent in the round of 16 is now Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech number 5 seed beat France's Chloe Paquet 6:1, 6:3, while Tunisian Ons Jabeur (8) also made it into the top 16 with a 6:4, 7:6(5) win over Canada's Leylah Fernandez.
ÖTV Davis Cup doubles Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler advance
In the men's doubles, Sam Weissborn and his Monegasque partner Romain Arnedo were eliminated, but the ÖTV Davis Cup doubles team of Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler progressed. The Tyrolean and the Lower Austrian defeated the Frenchmen Quentin Halys/Nicolas Mahut, who were awarded a wild card, 6:4, 6:4. Their next opponents, however, are the top seeds Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG). Erler/Miedler took a big step towards qualifying for the Olympics with their victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.