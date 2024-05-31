Rain could thwart Festen’s plans

And ironically, it could end up being the referee who cancels the game if the pitch is under water. That would play into the Pongau team's hands. But it would be bitter for the home side, who have already spent a lot of money on the planned end-of-season party. But sporting director Heli Rottensteiner promises: "The party will take place. We've made the best possible provisions with tents." In addition, the reserve and 1b teams will play on the artificial turf to protect the natural turf.