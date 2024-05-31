Austria ahead of title
Rain could thwart Festen’s plans
Western League leaders Austria Salzburg can crown themselves champions at home. Bischofshofen will not decide until Saturday morning whether the team will travel to the match against Wals-Grünau. The game could literally fall through. St. Johann coach Ernst Lottermoser plays his last home game and narrowly misses out on an anniversary.
Austria Salzburg can crown a dominant season with a win today against Reichenau (16) and crown themselves Western League champions. The only fly in the ointment is that the Violets are not eligible for promotion to the second division due to their refusal to obtain a license. But that should not detract from the celebrations. If there are any at all. According to the weather forecast, it is supposed to rain the whole weekend.
BSK will only decide on Saturday
This circumstance could also be exciting for the controversial match between Wals-Grünau and Bischofshofen (15.30). BSK are known to feel disadvantaged due to the long journey to Altach on Thursday and the short regeneration time, and will therefore only consider whether it makes sense to play on Saturday morning. Patrick Reiter takes a clear stance: "No game is so important that we endanger anyone!"
And ironically, it could end up being the referee who cancels the game if the pitch is under water. That would play into the Pongau team's hands. But it would be bitter for the home side, who have already spent a lot of money on the planned end-of-season party. But sporting director Heli Rottensteiner promises: "The party will take place. We've made the best possible provisions with tents." In addition, the reserve and 1b teams will play on the artificial turf to protect the natural turf.
Last home game
It will also be emotional in St. Johann. Coach Ernst Lottermoser will lead his team from the home touchline for the last time against Wolfurt (17). After 98 matches in Pongau, it will be the end. The 57-year-old is given a farewell party. He will receive a gift basket and a certificate from the club. There will be a barbecue with friends and the team after the game. Here, too, the hope is for stable weather.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
