Parents’ balancing act: who looks after children during the vacations?

In Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, schools will be closed from June 29 to September 2, while the long-awaited summer vacation begins in the other federal states on July 6 and lasts until September 8. The best time of the year for many children - but often a logistical challenge for their parents. This is because nine weeks of summer vacations plus a few more school-free days a year usually equates to five weeks of vacation per working adult.