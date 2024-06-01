Young researchers emulate great role models

"The projects in the classroom bring children into contact with scientific institutions at an early age. The Science Fair is important in order to attract the top researchers of the future," said Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. In addition to a climate park on a school campus, research was carried out into the chemical properties and possible uses of wood and a he(a)rophone was developed to promote reading and listening skills. Each school received up to 25,000 euros.