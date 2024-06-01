ISTA in Klosterneuburg
Young researchers emulate great role models
ISTA in Klosterneuburg is setting sail for a successful future: the forge of top researchers is investing in the next generation. And they show what they can do at the Science Fair. 500 pupils were there.
Watch out, watch out: The researchers are on the loose! Around 500 pupils came together at the Science Fair at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) in Klosterneuburg to present their research projects in style. True to the motto "Science meets school", the two-day showcase of young researchers put ideas and work from the fields of mathematics, IT, science and technology in the spotlight.
"The projects in the classroom bring children into contact with scientific institutions at an early age. The Science Fair is important in order to attract the top researchers of the future," said Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. In addition to a climate park on a school campus, research was carried out into the chemical properties and possible uses of wood and a he(a)rophone was developed to promote reading and listening skills. Each school received up to 25,000 euros.
"Promoting innovative teaching concepts in schools is a key to the future. We want to turn schools into places of innovation where young people can develop their talents and realize their ideas," explains Jakob Calice from the Innovation Foundation for Education.
With the ground-breaking ceremony for a new kindergarten (with 2300 square meters of outdoor space), ISTA is investing twice over in the future of the next generation - in "an even more family-friendly working environment for top researchers", as ISTA President Martin Hetzer emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.