“Coaches canceled that we never asked”

The Salzburg native, who described his first season at FC Bayern as "turbulent, but instructive", also assured that the club would rely more on players from its own youth system in future. The title-less season had brought the Munich club plenty of criticism, although Freund reassured: "It is now taken for granted that we will become champions. The drop is correspondingly high." However, the narrow exit in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid showed what the record champions are still capable of. Freund has certainly learned one thing in the past year: "You never get bored at Bayern."