Conflict with neighbors
Pensioner (74) almost killed by a brick!
Ever since the neighboring property changed hands, the Benkö couple from Unterwart have been annoyed about "landfill-like conditions" and a "life-threatening access road".
There is not a single weed in the Benkö family's garden. Even the driveway, which ends at the garden gate, has only recently been brought into shape. "My husband is very careful that everything is in order," says Margarethe, the wife in the house in Unterwart.
In the past, says the 74-year-old, everything on the neighboring property was also in top condition. "Until a Hungarian bought it two years ago. He does nothing, nothing at all. He has never mowed the lawn since then, everything is overgrown." In fact, the overgrowth is far taller than the lady, with mountains of garbage and debris in between. "It's not from there! He brings it here in a trailer and then throws it into the garden." What bothers the lady the most is that the house, which has no water or electricity, is in danger of collapsing. "I have to walk right past it. A roof tile fell down recently and almost hit me. It didn't take much."
What to do? Seek a conversation. And not find it. So the mayor was called in to inspect the site. "Yes, it really isn't the best looking place," says local leader Hannes Nemeth (ÖVP). "But there's nothing you can do legally." After all, the Hungarian had duly submitted the conversion plans to the municipality. "Now he has a few years to realize them. And maybe he'll dig in the rubble as a foundation for a garage." And the latent danger to life? "In this regard, he was instructed to secure this side of the house."
Margarethe Benkö must be getting annoyed again. "I'll talk to the mayor again."
