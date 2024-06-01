Pensioner (74) almost killed by a brick!

In the past, says the 74-year-old, everything on the neighboring property was also in top condition. "Until a Hungarian bought it two years ago. He does nothing, nothing at all. He has never mowed the lawn since then, everything is overgrown." In fact, the overgrowth is far taller than the lady, with mountains of garbage and debris in between. "It's not from there! He brings it here in a trailer and then throws it into the garden." What bothers the lady the most is that the house, which has no water or electricity, is in danger of collapsing. "I have to walk right past it. A roof tile fell down recently and almost hit me. It didn't take much."