Private airline from Upper Austria
High costs! Air cab plans are currently on ice
The hype surrounding air cabs has died down: The development of the electric-powered jets still needs time and more money. The battery technology for the new aircraft is also not yet fully developed, says Bernhard Fragner, head of the Hörsching-based private airline GlobeAir. The Upper Austrians have put their plans on hold.
Instead of standing in traffic jams at the airport, simply take off in an electric jet to the desired destination - this is a highly abbreviated version of the service that is to become reality thanks to air cabs. There has been a lot of hype about this new form of mobility in the air, but developing the aircraft takes time and money.
Building a flight network in the south of France
So much so that two manufacturers, Lilium and Volocopter, have recently revealed that they urgently need capital. At the same time, Lilium announced that it is working with partners to set up a flight network in the south of France and will be flying on the Côte d'Azur from 2026.
Bernhard Fragner believes this is "not realistic". As head of the Hörsching-based private airline GlobeAir, the Upper Austrian has ordered 12 electric-powered air cabs from Lilium. "We are still in contact with them, but have put our plans on hold," says Fragner.
De facto, it now looks like it will be an emission-free and better means of transportation than the helicopter - and that is not yet guaranteed, especially with regard to battery technology.
Bernhard Fragner, Geschäftsführer GlobeAir
The fact that between six and seven million euros are currently to be forked out for a single air cab gives Fragner pause. "The ongoing operation and the investment in infrastructure in terms of charging options are also immensely expensive," says the GlobeAir boss.
"Very, very luxurious product"
Due to the prices that are on the horizon and will probably continue to rise, air cabs are likely to become a "very, very luxurious product". Battery technology is also progressing more slowly than expected: "We hope for the best that the engineers will come up with one or two brilliant ideas."
