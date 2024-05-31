Despite Tourette’s syndrome, he became a football hero

"Anyone who meets me notices it immediately. I have Tourette's syndrome." Footballer Matthew Daltrey talks about his condition in public for the first time. Born in Scotland, the 27-year-old has never had the neuro-psychiatric condition officially diagnosed. "The necessary examinations are very expensive in Scotland. It's obvious, and I don't need any paper to say I have it," he says pragmatically. The so-called tics, i.e. uncontrollable twitching, are actually a reason for exclusion, especially in his playing position. Matthew stands in the O-line in front of the quarterback. He and his colleagues are not allowed to move until the ball is in play. Anything more than breathing or blinking would be penalized with a loss of space. "In those seconds, I'm so focused that it just doesn't happen."