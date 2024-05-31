Viking Matthew Daltrey
Despite Tourette’s syndrome, he became a football hero
Uncontrollable convulsions characterize the clinical picture of Tourette's syndrome. In the O-line, however, footballers are not allowed to move beyond breathing and blinking. Matthew Daltrey, a Scotsman in Vienna Vikings kit, told the Krone how he managed to become a champion despite this nervous condition and what our Kaiserschmarrn has to do with it.
"Anyone who meets me notices it immediately. I have Tourette's syndrome." Footballer Matthew Daltrey talks about his condition in public for the first time. Born in Scotland, the 27-year-old has never had the neuro-psychiatric condition officially diagnosed. "The necessary examinations are very expensive in Scotland. It's obvious, and I don't need any paper to say I have it," he says pragmatically. The so-called tics, i.e. uncontrollable twitching, are actually a reason for exclusion, especially in his playing position. Matthew stands in the O-line in front of the quarterback. He and his colleagues are not allowed to move until the ball is in play. Anything more than breathing or blinking would be penalized with a loss of space. "In those seconds, I'm so focused that it just doesn't happen."
Daltrey is now in his third season on the field for the Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football (ELF) and has yet to produce a single penalty. But if you watch the man with the number 56 before and after the moves, you will recognize a twitch or two.
The next opportunity to do so is today (18) in the Generali-Arena in Favoriten, where the Vikings invite the Raiders Tirol to the "Battle of Austria" in the ELF. And they do so as favorites. The Viennese franchise has never lost to the Tyroleans in this league.
The Scot, who has lived and played in the USA and Finland, also has a connection to the red-white-red mountains: "My father proposed to my mother while eating Kaiserschmarren at a hut."
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, an NFL star, also enjoyed Austria's mountains and the capital Vienna. He and his wife Dani, a soccer player, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary at the beginning of June. The two spent a few days together in Austria on a trip to Europe and are now in Italy. However, they will miss the duel between Daltrey and Co. and the Tyroleans, which is certainly worth seeing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.