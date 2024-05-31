New law to curb juvenile delinquency

First instruct, then punish

In concrete terms, the regular briefings are to take the form of underage offenders being summoned to the police in person together with a parent or guardian. At a press conference in Vienna on Friday, it was announced that the authorities in the immediate residential area would be responsible. Repeated summonses should also be possible. According to Interior Minister Karner, the main purpose of the instructions is to prevent further and future offenses. According to Karner, violations such as a failure to appear or a disturbance could be punished with fines of between 1000 and 4600 euros - the "Krone" already reported on this.