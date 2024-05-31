Knife attack: police officer shoots down attacker

Serious condition of the police officer

Passers-by then tried to stop the knife attacker, but he broke free and attacked a police officer, stabbing him in the neck from behind. Finally, another officer shot the man down. According to "Bild", three people were injured. All of them were taken to hospital. The policeman's condition is serious, he is undergoing emergency surgery and his life is in danger. According to a spokesperson for the movement, Stürzenberger is also undergoing emergency surgery. However, his life is not in danger.