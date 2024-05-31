Vorteilswelt
At a right-wing rally

Knife attack: police officer shoots down attacker

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 12:51

A brutal knife attack took place in the German city of Mannheim on Friday during a rally organized by a right-wing populist citizens' movement. An unknown person attacked several people, including a critic of Islam and a police officer. Several people were injured. A police officer finally shot the attacker.

comment0 Kommentare

Videos currently being shared on social media show the attack by the as yet unidentified perpetrator on another man. He attacked him with a knife at 11.35 a.m. and stabbed him in the face. The scene of the crime is Mannheim's market square.

Right-wing rally disrupted
According to media reports, the victim is said to be the Bavarian Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger. According to the Bild newspaper, he was holding a rally for the right-wing populist citizens' movement Pax Europa at the time of the attack. The 59-year-old used to work as a press spokesman for the Bavarian ruling party CSU.

After the death of a friend in the Islamist terrorist attacks in the Indian metropolis of Mumbai in 2008, he became increasingly radicalized and dedicated himself to the fight against Islam, including in the far-right movement Pegida, reported Focus. He was therefore also observed by the Bavarian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Screenshot from the video that was published on social media: The attacker stabs a police officer, the officer on the right shoots him down a short time later. (Bild: Quelle: YouTube/Augen auf!; krone.at)
Screenshot from the video that was published on social media: The attacker stabs a police officer, the officer on the right shoots him down a short time later.
(Bild: Quelle: YouTube/Augen auf!; krone.at)

"Stop political Islam!"
A German and an Israeli flag were flying at one of the movement's stands. One poster read: "Stop political Islam!" The attack appears to have been planned, as the attacker targeted the speaker.

The victim: Michael Stürzenberger (pictured at a Pegida rally in Graz in 2015) (Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
The victim: Michael Stürzenberger (pictured at a Pegida rally in Graz in 2015)
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

Serious condition of the police officer
Passers-by then tried to stop the knife attacker, but he broke free and attacked a police officer, stabbing him in the neck from behind. Finally, another officer shot the man down. According to "Bild", three people were injured. All of them were taken to hospital. The policeman's condition is serious, he is undergoing emergency surgery and his life is in danger. According to a spokesperson for the movement, Stürzenberger is also undergoing emergency surgery. However, his life is not in danger.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident and explained that there was no danger to anyone else involved. A rescue helicopter and several emergency services are also currently in action.

Political background?
The motive for the attack is still unclear. Whether the knife attack had a political background is currently under investigation. The market square has been cordoned off and screens have been erected, according to the police. Mannheim's market square is located in the center of the city of 300,000 inhabitants in the north of Baden-Württemberg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
