Because of drug arrest

Rapper Nicki Minaj has to cancel another concert

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 10:36

A second Nicki Minaj concert in the Netherlands has been canceled following her temporary arrest on suspicion of possession of soft drugs. "Due to the incidents last week, Nicki Minaj's show on Sunday, June 2, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam has been canceled," concert promoter Mojo announced on Thursday evening.

Minaj was arrested last Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as she was about to fly to Manchester in the UK on a private jet as part of her "Pink Friday 2" world tour.

She was held in a cell at the airport for several hours and released after paying a fine.

Arrest an "intrigue"?
Minaj told the online service X on Saturday that the authorities had informed her shortly before departure that they had found "weed" in her luggage. According to the rapper, the pre-rolled joints belonged to one of her security staff. Her luggage was searched without her consent.

Minaj missed her performance in Manchester due to the delays. In several social media posts, she explained that the arrest in Amsterdam was "part of a plot to sabotage her tour".

A common misconception outside the Netherlands is that drugs are legal in the country. The world-famous coffee shops that actually sell weed are a big draw for cannabis smokers.

Export of drugs illegal
Using small amounts of cannabis is technically illegal in the Netherlands, but police do not enforce the law under a 'tolerance' policy that has been in place since the 1970s. Transporting the drugs to another country is illegal.

Minaj is considered one of the most influential rap artists in the world. Her obscenity-laced lyrics and unique vocal rhythm made her famous in 2010. Her hits include songs such as "Starships", "Bang Bang" and "Anaconda". She is also known for her clothing style with neon costumes and wigs.

