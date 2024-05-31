Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Night-time operation

Bomb threat: Vienna Central Station evacuated

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 08:05

There was excitement at Vienna Central Station late on Thursday evening: an anonymous caller threatened to have planted a bomb at Austria's busiest long-distance train station. The entire building was evacuated as a result.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 10.30 p.m., the police received the alarming call, which resulted in a large-scale operation at the main station in Vienna's Favoriten district. Numerous police officers raced to the station and the building was immediately evacuated and searched.

Numerous emergency services raced to the main station on Thursday night. (Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter, Krone KREATIV)
Numerous emergency services raced to the main station on Thursday night.
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter, Krone KREATIV)

"Didn't realize right away that they were evacuating"
"It was suddenly announced over the loudspeaker that there was danger in the station and that you should leave as quickly as possible. I had my headphones on and didn't even realize at first that there was an evacuation," said one passenger who was taken by surprise by the scenes.

Instead of the timetables, a warning message appeared on the screens in the station building. (Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)
Instead of the timetables, a warning message appeared on the screens in the station building.
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)

After leaving the station building, it was a case of waiting: "I estimated that there must have been around 200 people outside the station. At first some were worried, but after about half an hour a few people got upset about the delays and cancellations and started shouting," the Lower Austrian told krone.at.

"Nothing was found"
After an hour and a half, the emergency services were able to give the all-clear. "Nothing was found," said the regional police directorate.

The investigation to clarify the identity of the caller is ongoing. The background to the incident is still completely unclear.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Sequard-Poyer
Charlotte Sequard-Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf