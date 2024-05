Kuchl win derby and remain top of the table

The tension in the Salzburg League is diminishing! After Seekirchen's impressive victory against Puch on Wednesday, Kuchl also left nothing to be desired in the derby against Golling, dispatching the 14th-placed team in the table 5:0. The "Red Devils" now need four points from their remaining two games to clinch the title. "You could see that we can play really good soccer. The win was fully deserved," said a jubilant Tom Hofer, head coach. Man of the match was Alex Hofer with two goals and an assist.